Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 72.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,228 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,644,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,490,000 after buying an additional 3,556,029 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $759,660,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Baidu by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,301,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,146,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 126.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.52. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

