Balancer (BAL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.50 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.92 or 0.00064572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $152.22 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

