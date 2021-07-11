bAlpha Hits One Day Trading Volume of $300,095.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $35.76 or 0.00104668 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $643,595.38 and approximately $300,095.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

