Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,134,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,803 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.3% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $82,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 43,887,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,574,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

