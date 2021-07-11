Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,897,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,261,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.22% of Bank of America worth $731,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $343.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

