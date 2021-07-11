Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 46,826 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,826 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of JOYY worth $15,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $29,150,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $2,090,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $4,687,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,532,000 after purchasing an additional 22,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get JOYY alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $59.94 on Friday. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.