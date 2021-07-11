Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 13,048 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $15,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the period. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $200,327.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,817.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

