Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 23,741 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Hawaiian worth $14,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.61.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

