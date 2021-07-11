Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 6,707 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of Heska worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 18.1% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heska by 605.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heska by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.47. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $87.62 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.20.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

