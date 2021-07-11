Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 909,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 289,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Marten Transport worth $15,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRTN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

