Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Tupperware Brands worth $15,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after buying an additional 437,270 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after acquiring an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta bought 1,485 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Sheehan bought 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TUP opened at $22.15 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

