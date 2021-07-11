Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,233 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.12% of Bausch Health Companies worth $14,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHC. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 285,494 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of BHC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.