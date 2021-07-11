Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Dril-Quip worth $14,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dril-Quip by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

DRQ opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.51. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.87.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

