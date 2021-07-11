Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.20% of U.S. Concrete worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $26,286,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 55.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $6,176,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $36,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

USCR opened at $73.89 on Friday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.75.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

