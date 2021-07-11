Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.16% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $15,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,439,000.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $45.54.

