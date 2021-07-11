Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.80 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.37 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

