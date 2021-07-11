Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $13.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 194.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $13,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,479,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,126,000 after purchasing an additional 699,860 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,437,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,294,000 after purchasing an additional 642,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18.

