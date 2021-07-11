Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.68 Million Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $14,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HGV opened at $40.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 657.33 and a beta of 2.28.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

