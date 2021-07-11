Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.80 Million Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.16% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 44,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 11,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

