Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.83 Million Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after buying an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,756,000 after buying an additional 77,371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,514,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.46.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock worth $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

