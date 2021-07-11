Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 273.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of AMC Entertainment worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 340,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $46.19 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.33.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,130.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,683. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

