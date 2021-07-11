Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $15.35 Million Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Summit Materials worth $15,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SUM opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUM shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

