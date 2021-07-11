Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of AAR worth $15,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in AAR by 286.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 46,287 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in AAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.