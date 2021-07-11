Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of The St. Joe worth $14,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,423,000 after buying an additional 199,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JOE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.30 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th.

The St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

