Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.42% of Triton International worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRTN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 50.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triton International in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triton International by 36.1% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares in the company, valued at $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

