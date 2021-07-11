Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 606.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.66% of Titan Machinery worth $15,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 125,570 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 98,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 28.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 87,644 shares in the last quarter. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $29.31 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,459 shares of company stock valued at $11,305,765. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TITN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

