Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,928 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $15,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,886 shares of company stock valued at $9,205,441 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

SBGI stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on SBGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.