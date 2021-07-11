Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Ambarella worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.42.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $146,508.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock opened at $101.48 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

