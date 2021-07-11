Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 11,367 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of ShockWave Medical worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of SWAV opened at $189.26 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $203.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.12.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.