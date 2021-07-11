Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 178,006 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Denali Therapeutics worth $14,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.88.

Shares of DNLI opened at $72.24 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $6,639,492.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,730. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

