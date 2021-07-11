Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 278,676 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 69.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Masonite International worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Masonite International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Masonite International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Masonite International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John H. Chuang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $292,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DOOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $76.36 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

