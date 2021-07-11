Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,653 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,653 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Alteryx worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 127,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,294,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AYX opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 0.73. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $183.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. TheStreet cut Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.36.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,835 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

