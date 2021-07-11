Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,546 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $14,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after acquiring an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 506,946 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $10,472,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $37.97 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

