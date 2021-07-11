Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,590 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $15,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 578,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,720 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 563,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.68.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

