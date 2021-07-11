Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,254 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of ProAssurance worth $15,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 2,717.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 556,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 536,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,139,000 after purchasing an additional 266,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

