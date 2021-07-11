Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes $14.03 Million Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 479,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,029,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

