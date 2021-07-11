Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stake Cut by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 173,818 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,777,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWFG stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $218.87 million, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

