Barclays PLC Acquires 22,028 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 234.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Quanterix worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 1,174.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Quanterix by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 459,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 141,024 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,062. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

