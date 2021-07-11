Barclays PLC Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,365 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Cactus worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 731,913 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cactus by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Cactus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 31,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $38.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

WHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,612.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

