Barclays Reaffirms Sell Rating for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.13 million, a PE ratio of -210.36 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,085.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

