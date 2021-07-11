BASIC Price Up 73.8% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 73.8% higher against the US dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $36.77 million and approximately $848,034.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.23 or 0.00904088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005397 BTC.

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.