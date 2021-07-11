BeatzCoin Trading 33.8% Lower Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $8.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00086064 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,385,782,975 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

