Beefy.Finance (BIFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.31 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $69.79 million and $1.31 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $969.27 or 0.02811887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00260456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00037617 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00013306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

