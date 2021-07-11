Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Hits $943.71

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $943.71 or 0.02793529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00036063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00037435 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00012937 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.