Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 24.8% Lower Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $150,922.61 and $2,440.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

