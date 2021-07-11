Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.84 million and $683,036.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00003780 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.00897732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00044607 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

MARK is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 17,781,721 coins and its circulating supply is 7,537,051 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.