Benz (BENZ) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last week, Benz has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Benz has a market cap of $494.96 and approximately $489.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00116813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00160328 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,480.02 or 1.00113220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.01 or 0.00958198 BTC.

Benz Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

