Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $3.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XAIR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $6.26 on Friday. Beyond Air has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

