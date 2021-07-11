Beyond Finance (BYN) One Day Volume Hits $1.02 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.68 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001587 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,879 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

