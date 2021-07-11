Beyond Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00045680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00117371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00161646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,702.42 or 0.99764792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.84 or 0.00958620 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,879 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

